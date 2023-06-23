Friday, June 23, 2023, 20:07



For now, the automatic discharges of 27 hectometres per month that have been carried out from the Tagus to Segura since the beginning of the year are over. The Central Exploitation Commission met yesterday and verified, as expected, that the headwaters system has entered a situation of exceptional hydrology (Level 3), so that only a maximum of 20 hectometres can be derived for supplies and irrigation.

In this sense, the technicians have proposed deriving said volume, which is at the expense of the decision taken by Minister Teresa Ribera, or Secretary of State Hugo Morán. Likewise, the Commission has proposed diverting 0.85 hectometres to the Llanura Manchega. The Entrepeñas and Buendía reservoirs currently store 632 hectometres. Tier 3 will likely remain until the fall.