Great athletics performances in the Division 1 competitions at the European Athletics Team Championships, also valid for the European Games in Poland. The Azzurri won three gold and two silver medals. Excellent performance by Samuele Ceccarelli who won the gold medal in the 100 meters with a time of 10.13. The blue sprinter equaled the personal best obtained at the Golden Gala in Florence. Silver to the Dutch Raphael Bouju in 10.14 and bronze to the British Jeremiah Azu in 10.16. «I’m delighted to have equaled my personal best, it’s a strength, even if today the real goal was to bring as many points as possible to the team. Now I have to work on the details that serve to improve as much as possible over this distance between now and August». Thus Samuele Ceccarelli after the victory over 100 meters at the European Athletics Team Championships with a time of 10”13, the same achieved at the Golden Gala in Florence. “Jacobs? I am convinced that he too is happy with this result for the team, he too would have had the primary objective of bringing points to the team. In this I feel I have made my worthy replacement. It was a necessary change, I hope Marcell will compete with us again soon. I don’t see it as a heavy legacy, but as an incentive to always do better. Even Tamberi, as a good captain, cheered on me a lot», concluded Ceccarelli.

The first gold, in chronological order, had arrived thanks to Sara Fantini who conquered the first place in the hammer throw with the measure of 73.26, preceding the Romanian Bianca Florentina Ghelber silver with 72.97 meters and the Finnish Silja Kosonen bronze with 72.34 meters .

The other most precious medal went to Tobia Bocchi who won the triple jump Division 1 competition, thus also conquering the gold medal at the European Games in Poland. The triple jumper from Parma imposed himself with the measure of 16.84 at the third attempt, surpassing the silver medal which went to the Turkish Necati Er (16.71) and the bronze which went to the Ukrainian Vladyslav Shepeliev (16.67). While the blue Daisy Osakue won the silver medal in the discus throw with the measure of 64.35, in the sixth and last attempt. Bronze for the French Melina Robert-Michon with 64.21 and gold for the German Kristin Pudenz with 66.84. The fourth medal went to Nadia Battocletti who won silver in the 5,000 meters dominating division 1 of the European Athletics team with a time of 15’25”09 which earned her the silver. The gold went to the Latvian Agate Caune, who in division 2 ran in 15’15”21, bronze to the British Hannah Nuttall in 15’29”49. Italy closes the day in first place in the European team championships with 141 points ahead of Great Britain and Poland.