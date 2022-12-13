Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of being attacked by China, which sees the island as part of its territory and pledges to annex it, albeit militarily.
Beijing has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on its neighbor since the election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who insists on Taiwan independence.
Nuclear bombers
- Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday morning that 21 aircraft entered the Air Defense Identification Area (ADIS) in the last 24 hours, including 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.
- This marks by far the largest daily sortie by the H-6 since Taipei began issuing daily incursions data in September 2020.
- China’s move comes after Beijing imposed a ban on Taiwanese imports last week.
- The H-6 is China’s main long-range bomber and can deliver nuclear payloads.
- China rarely sends more than five H-6 bombers in one day, but sorties have increased dramatically in recent weeks.
- Until recently, October 2021 was the month with the highest number of H-6 sorties, with 16.
