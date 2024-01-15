Ukrainians who avoid mobilization do not have the right to “live a full life” and must sit at home. The head of the Nikolaev regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, stated this on January 14 in an interview with the “We-Ukraine” TV channel.

“If you are a evader, you do not have the right to live life to the fullest and get high, stay at home. There are different circumstances – you are afraid or you don’t want to. But you must have limitations, because you are not doing what others are doing,” he emphasized.

This is how Kim commented on the possible “hunt for evaders” in the Nikolaev region by employees of the Territorial Acquisition Center (TCC).

Earlier, on January 14, the commander of the fifth separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexey Tarasenko, said that the Ukrainian army was faced with a critical situation due to personnel. According to him, the service is carried out mainly by older men with diseases, whose average age is 40 years.

Before this, on January 10, it became known that raids had begun in order to mobilize men in the city of Zaporozhye, controlled by the Kyiv authorities. At the same time, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that since February 2022, at least 19 men who tried to escape Ukrainian mobilization drowned in the Tisza River on the border with Romania.

On January 3, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, said that it is difficult for Kyiv to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the quality of life in the country is not the same as in Europe. According to him, there is a tough discussion in society regarding mobilization, but Kiev “has no choice,” so mobilization will continue in any case.

On December 25, the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers introduced a new bill on mobilization in the country to the state parliament. It is proposed to eliminate conscript service as a type, and transfer all conscripts to the reserves. It is also proposed to remove the category of limited suitability for military service. At the same time, Ukrainians who do not appear when summoned will temporarily not be able to travel abroad, carry out transactions with property, and will lose all benefits and government services.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.