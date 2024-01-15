Lodi, the restaurateur's body found lifeless. The mystery of the sudden disappearance from work

Giovanna Pedretti59 years old, owner of the “Le Vignole” pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano was found dead into the river Lambro. In recent days, the restaurateur had ended up at the center of a social debateafter responding to a negative review from a customer who he didn't like the proximity of “gays and disabled people” to his table. The owner of the restaurant – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – had responded thus: “Don't come back again, we don't distinguish between customers“. This post had created mixed reactions, many sided with her, praising her gesture. But she had also been accused by others of “just wanting to advertise“. Yesterday her body was found lifeless. Her attitude immediately made those who knew her well suspicious. His absence from work was an absolute rarityfor many years he had divided his time between the dining room and the kitchen in order to carry on the small business in the best possible way.

Read also: The Pope from Fazio: “Resign? A possibility. Gay couples must be blessed”

Read also: Lodi, restaurateur died. Suicide hypothesis after pillory. Controversy over Lucarelli

According to the information collected by the Lodi prosecutor's office, which is investigating with the Sant'Angelo Lodigiano carabinieri, – continues Il Corriere – it would be a voluntary gesture. For now, according to what was gathered by the prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli who coordinates the investigations, no suicide notes have been found. From the common narrative of Sant'Angelo Lodigiano the figure of one emerges Giovanna Pedretti at perfect ease in the village dimension, the family and the restaurant, the restaurant and the family, but no one knew of any internal torments of the woman who perhaps they would have found her lost and fragile faced with the sudden spotlight. The words of the husband and the checks by the Prosecutor's Office will be fundamental. The tragedy adds to that already experienced by the family of Giovanna Pedretti, originally from the Bergamo area but resident in the Lodi area for years: precisely on January 12th about ten years ago the woman had lost his brother committed suicide in the village.

Subscribe to the newsletter

