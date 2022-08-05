The head of the Kherson region, Saldo, was hospitalized and put into a coma in Simferopol

The head of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, was hospitalized in a medically induced coma at the Semashko clinic in Simferopol. This is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

The balance was delivered from Kherson to the capital of Crimea by air ambulance, according to Mash, in the clinic he ended up in the neurosurgery department, where people who have had a stroke are treated.

Earlier, Saldo said that he was hospitalized in Kherson due to the effects of COVID-19. It soon became known that Saldo’s condition worsened, the doctors put him into a medically induced coma.