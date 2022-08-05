Fires | “Where are the children” echoed in the head when the carefully renovated house of a family from Pori disappeared in the flames

Just when Juha and Paula Manninen from Pori were supposed to enjoy the results of a renovation that lasted almost twenty years, a devastating fire broke out in their home.
I don’t believe it still hearing the voice a couple of days after the events.
On Wednesday, the excavator cleared Pori in Tuulikylä Juha and Paula Manninen in the yard, traces of a fire from the house that the family had built to their liking for 17 years.
What was for a long time the center of everything for Mannis is now a blackened and wet ruin.
