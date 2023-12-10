His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, met at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council in Dubai, with Markus Ferrer, President of the Hans Seidel Scholarship Foundation in the Federal Republic of Germany and a member of the European Parliament, on the sidelines of participation in the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties. In the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP28.

During the meeting, the importance of parliamentary cooperation on climate and sustainability issues was emphasized, and the success of the Federal National Council, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union, in hosting the parliamentary meeting accompanying the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), and praise for the careful selection of session topics and the document. At the end of the meeting, a special session was organized on the involvement of youth and women to emphasize their important role in this global issue.

His Excellency Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that the UAE has a growing and distinguished approach, vision and relations with the countries of the world and invests them in international cooperation for the benefit of the future of peoples. He pointed out that the “COP28” conference focused on involving all countries without exception to reduce losses and damages resulting from the phenomenon of climate change and its consequences. It was also included Parliamentary institutions to work alongside governments to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. The parliamentary meeting was held for the first time in its history in the same place as the Conference of the Parties with all governments and international organizations.

His Excellency added that the UAE, at the national level, is a pioneer in investing in renewable energy, preserving and sustaining the environment, and exploiting the opportunities available in technology and artificial intelligence to serve these goals.

In turn, Marcos Ferrer praised the great efforts made by the UAE at the international community level towards the issue of climate change, appreciating the success of the COP28 conference in achieving innovative goals that are in the interest of humanity and future generations, and praised the good organization and hosting of the parliamentary meeting accompanying the conference, noting He stressed the importance of holding the conference in the Green Zone, which is a success for the UAE that demonstrates the sustainability of all its work and its strategic vision to involve all parties, stressing that the UAE has succeeded in using technology and the most prominent scientific research to find solutions for the environment and sustainability.