Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin on air Youtubechannel “Soloviev LIVE” said that the region receives information about the presence of foreign private military companies (PMCs) near the line of contact. There is no official confirmation of this information.

“There is no official information, but let’s also say: they are present. That is, intelligence declares this, but so far very carefully. I don’t have 100% confirmation of such information, including a quantitative indicator,” the head of the region said.

Earlier, the leadership of the DPR announced the arrival of Smerch and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems at the line of demarcation. The reconnaissance of the people’s militia also recorded an active replenishment of ammunition in the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region.