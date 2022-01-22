Peter Morales and Fabiola Garavito contracted a religious marriage on the morning of this Saturday, January 22. The businessman, known in the national show for being the ex-boyfriend of Sheyla Rojas, revealed that it is the most important day of his life and showed images of the romantic moment he lived with his now wife.

Through his official Instagram account, Pedro Moral appeared in a navy blue suit and a pink tie. For her part, the bride wore a glamorous white dress with a sweetheart neckline and a long veil.

In addition, he released videos of his entering the church and the arrival of the new bride. In another fragment of the clip, both appear in front of the altar, while he says a few words to her and kisses her.

YOU CAN SEE Antonio Pavón congratulated Pedro Moral after his marriage: “Long live love!”

They were also married by civil

On January 9, the couple announced that they had contracted a civil marriage in a private ceremony. . “Legally husbands! I love you, my love, ”said the businessman at the time.

“I have no words to describe how happy, content and excited I am to start this new chapter with you! With the love of my life! With whom I want to be for the rest of my life”, wrote Fabiola Garavito.

Pedro Moral and Fabiola Garavito got married. Photo: Fabiola Garavito/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE Pedro Moral denies that Sheyla Rojas supported him financially: “He doesn’t buy a single piece of candy”

Pedro Moral and Fabiola Garavito: how did their relationship begin?

Pedro Moral and Fabiola Garavito had a love relationship that lasted several years , before he became engaged to model Sheyla Rojas and rose to television fame.

After the controversial breakup that he starred in with the former reality girl, the businessman met again with the woman who is now his wife and they decided to give themselves one more chance.