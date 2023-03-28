In Vidnoye, the head of the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was given seven years for taking bribes from the owner of a hotel for migrants

In Vidnoye, the head of the Razvilkovsky police department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs department for the Leninsky urban district was sentenced to seven years for taking bribes from the owner of an illegal hotel for migrants. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, Olga Vradiy.

He was also fined 200 thousand rubles and banned from holding positions in law enforcement agencies for three years. His colleague, an ex-employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. He was also fined 200,000 rubles and banned from working in law enforcement agencies for two years.

According to the investigation, from December 2020 to July 2022, the head of the police department received bribes every month through the mediation of his subordinate from a man who rented living rooms in private houses to migrants. For a fee, he did not hold him accountable for illegal business activities. Criminal activity was revealed after an investigation into the death of three children during fires in one of the illegal hotels.

“When examining the documentation seized in the hostel, the investigators found that part of the profits from illegal business activities were transferred to the police,” Vradiy specified.

Shortly thereafter, they were arrested.

On March 13, it was reported that a Russian police officer was sentenced to eight years for taking bribes from a gambling businessman.