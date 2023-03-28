The Colombian National Team continues to consolidate its base thinking about the start of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in three countries, the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Since the arrival of Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo, Colombia has not lost: they won four games (4-1 against Guatemala, 3-2 against Mexico, 2-0 against Paraguay and 1-2 against Japan) and drew the remaining two (0-0 against the United States and 2-2 against South Korea).

Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, against the harassment of Daichi Kamada. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

With the confirmation that the tie will start in September of this year, Colombia will have a couple more friendly matches in June, to close the preparation for the first official challenge of 2023.

Photo: Heon-Kyun Yeon. efe

It should also be remembered that next year a new edition of the Copa América will be played, also in the United States.

What are the next friendlies of Colombia

The Colombian Football Federation has not yet confirmed which would be Colombia’s next rivals, on the Fifa date scheduled for the week of June 12-20.

However, efforts had already been made to have “top-level rivals” in those matches. They would be two European teams that competed in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

According to information revealed in El VBar, from Caracol Radio, Colombia’s two rivals could be Poland and Serbia. Both teams have a free date in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 on June 17.

Colombia and Poland last met in Russia 2018. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

In case of not being able to specify one of the two teams, a second option would be to play against Azerbaijan, which will not play on the 20th of the same month in those qualifiers.

According to the international match calendar published on the official Fifa website, the South American qualifiers would begin in the week of September 4-12.

