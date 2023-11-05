Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, witnessed the activities of the ninth edition of the “Union Fortress 9” military parade, organized by the Ministry of Defense on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The Armed Forces, with its various units and formations, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Police and other security agencies, presented live performances within imaginary scenarios of combat missions that demonstrated the extent of skill and professionalism enjoyed by members of the Armed Forces in its various branches and main units, the Presidential Guard and the Police Service in performing the tasks assigned to them in the most difficult circumstances. And in the most complex situations.

On this occasion, His Highness the President of the State praised the high readiness of the armed forces and security forces, the advanced level of their individuals and units, and the advanced capabilities they possess.

His Highness said that the Armed Forces have been, over the past decades, the faithful guardian of the UAE’s development process, and will remain, God Almighty willing, a symbol of the nation’s strength and pride.

The “Union Fortress 9” show was also witnessed by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior state officials.

It was also attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, a number of leaders and senior officers of the formations of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior, and a group of invitees and the public.