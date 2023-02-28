His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today, in the Council of Qasr Al Bahr, his brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah..accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. Their Highnesses exchanged cordial fraternal conversations.

During the meeting, His Highness the President of the State and His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah discussed a number of topics and issues of concern to the affairs of the country and the citizen.

The council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Dhafra region, His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation. Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.