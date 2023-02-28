“I think I have to be judged for what I will do and we have to make sure that the lands are always safer than the seas”. This was stated by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who today illustrated the programmatic lines of his Dicastery in the Senate, responding to the Senate on the Cutro tragedy, in which dozens of migrants lost their lives. ”I said, but obviously it wasn’t a statement that was very popular that day, ‘stop, we’ll come and get you’ – he added -. This is the meaning of humanitarian corridors”.

He returns to talk about the massacre of migrants in Cutro: “It is a tragedy that grieves us deeply and challenges our consciences to act to stop such dangerous crossings and find concrete answers to the migration issue – said the owner of the Viminale during the hearing before the Commission Constitutional affairs, where he presented the programmatic lines of his dicastery -. It is clear that this can only be done with decisive action by the EU and strong synergy with transit countries. We must prevent those fleeing wars from relying on unscrupulous human traffickers, responsible and supportive EU policies are needed”.

In recent days, Piantedosi had been at the center of controversy for his statements on the crossings of refugees, many of whom come from countries at war, economically collapsing, if not exactly dictatorial (“You should never endanger the lives of your children, one must ask oneself what to do for one’s own country before abandoning it”): “Humanity and solidarity cannot stop at the landing stage but must be translated into life prospects – underlined the minister – . For migratory flows, the objective limit is given by the reception capacity”. Piantedosi explained that he returned this morning from the mission in France: “From my French counterpart I noticed a strong willingness to collaborate with Italy for joint missions in the countries of origin”, such as Tunisia.