His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today the Armed Forces women’s climbing team.





During the meeting, which took place at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness welcomed the team, praising the efforts it made while practicing this sport, which requires facing challenges and difficulties.





The delegation expressed its thanks and appreciation for the support the team received from His Highness, appreciating the interest of the wise leadership in empowering Emirati women in various fields, which opened wide horizons for them to participate and had a great impact on developing their capabilities and capabilities, achieving their ambitions and many qualitative gains that they are proud of.





It is noteworthy that the women’s armed forces climbing team succeeded in reaching the summit of “Mount Kilimanjaro” in Tanzania, which is the highest in the continent of Africa, in addition to the summit of “Mount Toubkal”, the highest in the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as one of the highest mountain peaks in Nepal, “Kulbatar”, and the ascent of the “top of Mira Peak” at an altitude of 6476 meters, where the flag of the United Arab Emirates was raised on top.