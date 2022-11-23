Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are already coming in thick and fast, with new discounts on Switch bundles, games and accessories launching each day. Keeping up to date with all the best Nintendo Switch deals can be overwhelming, especially if you’re not sure where to look first. So to help you find the best savings on Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite deals this Black Friday, we’re bringing you them all here in one handy place. If you’re after some cheap Nintendo Switch games or accessories, we’re covering them here, too.
Whether you’re buying for yourself, or doing some early Christmas shopping, you’ll be pleased to know that you can make some excellent savings on Nintendo Switch products before the official Black Friday sale begins. In fact, some deals are often better in the lead up to the huge shopping event than on Black Friday itself, which is why we’ve been sharing so many of them over on our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals hub. Make sure to go check that out too!
Nintendo fans will also know that the company rarely discounts its hardware and first party titles, which makes Black Friday one of the best times to tick off some items from your wishlist. So if you’re buying yourself or a loved one their first Switch console, or you’ve been putting off that upgrade to a shiny new Switch OLED, now is the perfect time to do so. If you’re buying the Switch console on its own, you may also want to grab a Mario, Zelda or Kirby game while they’re on sale as well.
Today’s best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the UK
Today’s best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the US
Here’s one more great Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal for the day.
Get a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition for £290.99 from Amazon UK
This Nintendo Switch bundle comes with a standard Nintendo Switch console, two games and a 3 month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You save over £15 on the already reduced Mario + Rabbids Cosmic Edition, and £85.99 overall.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundle with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition – £290.99 from Amazon UK
We’ll we back tomorrow morning with more savings! Have a good evening folks!
– Corinna Burton
Get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for under $30
US shoppers can grab Zelda BOTW for only $29.99 at Target right now – a 25 per cent saving aka $10 off.
In the UK, the cheapest price is £44.99. While Amazon states this is a 25 per cent saving, it hasn’t dropped in price for a long time now. We’ll let you know if we see it cheaper anywhere else.
US: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild– £29.99 at Target
UK:The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild– £44.99 at Amazon UK
– Corinna Burton
Grab the latest game(s) in the Pokémon franchise for under £40 at ShopTo. That’s a 20 per cent discount, saving you £10.14. So which is it gonna be? Team Violet? Or team Scarlet?
– Corinna Burton
Get a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle with Sonic Frontiers for £276.95
Amazon UK is offering this excellent Nintendo Switch bundle that saves you a total of £115.03 (if you bought each item separately). The Switch console RRPs for £259.99, meaning you’re getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for free. On top of that, you’re also getting Sonic Frontiers for just 17 quid. This has to be one of the best Switch bundles we’ve seen so far this year.
– Corinna Burton
Get a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle for £259.99/ $299.99
Nintendo has brought back its most popular Black Friday Switch bundle for another year. It includes a Nintendo Switch console, a download code for a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. This is the RRP for a Nintendo Switch console, so you’re essentially getting the game and the NSO subscription for free.
UK: Buy from Amazon UK for £259.99
– Corinna Burton
