His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today received a phone call from His Excellency Giorga Meloni, Prime Minister of the friendly Italian Republic.

During the phone call, the two sides reviewed the areas of economic and development cooperation between the UAE and the Italian Republic and its opportunities, and joint work to achieve the goals of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries, in addition to coordination in the field of climate action in light of the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Cup 28 at the end of this year.

During the call, His Highness the President and the Italian Prime Minister also touched on a number of regional and international developments and issues of common concern, and the importance of working to strengthen the causes of peace, stability, cooperation and peaceful settlement of disputes in the region and the world.