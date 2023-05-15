Forest fires | Tens of hectares of forest are burning in the storm

According to the Eastern Uusimaa rescue service, the fire raging in the logging area in Myrskylä is under control, but the extinguishing work is estimated to take several hours.

The storm A large forest fire is raging in Kankkila.

Itä-Uusimaa rescue service announced at around 19:30 that the fire area is already around 37 hectares in size. However, the fire is at least under control for the time being.

The fire is raging in the logging area, which is located in the vicinity of Puntarmäentie, near the border of Myrskylä and Pukkila.

About 30 units from the rescue services of Eastern and Central Uusimaa and contracted fire brigades have participated in the extinguishing work. The helicopter of the Defense Forces is also involved in the extinguishing work.

The extinguishing work is estimated to last several more hours.

The fire does not pose a threat to the population, as there is no settlement nearby. However, those who live in the nearby area are advised to follow the communications of the emergency services.

The Itä-Uusimaa rescue service was alerted about the forest fire on Monday around 1:30 p.m.