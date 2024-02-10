by VALERIO BARRETTA

Vettel, the social post makes fans dream

A year and a half has passed since July 28, 2022, the day Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula 1. The German justified the decision with the desire to have more time for his family, which he obviously couldn't have while he was on the track, and in fact he was almost never seen in the paddocks in 2023.

The four-time world champion has made up at least part of the lost time with his wife Hanna and three children. But Formula 1 possesses a magnetic capacity that has overcome the resistance of the various Prost, Schumacher, Alonso, Raikkonen (just to mention the most recent and important cases). Will he be able to do it with Vettel? There are those who bet so, even among people close to the former Ferrari driver, and even the German has not denied that he could return. Certainly his last post on Instagram fueled these rumors.

The social post

“There's another race to win, I'm catching up“, this is Vettel's message.

In recent weeks, rumors have emerged regarding the four-time world champion regarding a sensational return to Formula 1 with Mercedes, replacing Lewis Hamilton, who will leave the Brackley team at the end of 2024 to go to Ferrari. Team principal Toto Wolff admitted that he had heard from the German, but specified that he had not talked about a future together.