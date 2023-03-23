Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, during telephone conversations with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and His Excellency Qais Saeed, President of the sisterly Republic of Tunisia, asking God Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings for everyone.
His Highness and the leaders of brotherly countries expressed their best wishes for the advent of the holy month, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate the blessings of prosperity and prosperity, and that prosperity and stability prevail among the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations and the peoples of the whole world.
#state #exchanges #occasion #month #Ramadan #leaders #sister #countries
