His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Ram Chandra Poudel, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, on the occasion of his country’s Constitution Day. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Excellency President Ram Chandra Paudel. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar congratulatory messages to His Excellency Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.