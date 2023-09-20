Next Saturday, September 23, Chivas receives Pachuca in it Akron Stadium for Matchday 9 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. El Rebaño will seek to return to the path of victory on their own field after not doing so since Date 5 against Tijuana Xolosapart from the previous day they were beaten 4-0 by the America in it National Classica hard blow to the pride of the people of Guadalajara, with the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic asking fans for patience.
One of the biggest criticisms that the European helmsman has received is his starting lineups, as well as the inclusion of Erick Gutierrezwho since he arrived has not contributed anything nor has any weight, however, once again The magician He defended his way of putting together the squads for the matches, and also indicated that Victor Guzman and Alan Mozo They started on the bench because they are not in their best shape.
“We win, we draw and we all lose. Today is a day where we lost as a team and obviously we have to improve. The issue of the players that are mentioned are things that have always been part of a team, when you win everything is fine, when you lose, why don’t the others play? I always evaluate, I have a very even group, I have a group where players who are important to the fans have to regain their form. For me, Guti is picking up a lot, it is not easy to come after six months of not having continuity, then two months without working with the team, with the demands that exist here, in Mexican soccer, which is top level. Within that, the expectation of our institution is maximum. It is also true that there are hungry people, people who are pushing, it is our duty to find a balance in this and not burn people. “This happens in stages.”he explained.
The Bella Airosa club is suffering from having sold most of its stars, losing prominence in the league. In any case, the youth players know that they have the responsibility of making the Uruguayan coach’s scheme work. Guillermo Almada.
Therefore, the youth Elias Montiel They came out to show their face, knowing that they are the worst offensive and defensive with only four goals scored and 14 conceded. The contention, which debuted on July 10 against Lionis one of those who has shone the most despite the dark moment, since the same coach has highlighted it, therefore, he hopes that the Basic Forces can take the Hidalgo team forward.
“Many players left; It is a completely new painting. Young people have to show their faces too, with the confidence that the older ones give us. Thank the teacher for this opportunity that he has given us, in any situation I am going to take advantage of it and give it to him”he expressed.
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jiménez – Wacho was one of the least guilty in the defeat received by América. The reality is that his position is not in danger for the remainder of the championship.
Defense: Gilberto Sepúlveda – Tiba started on the bench against the Águilas, perhaps due to his call to the Mexican team during the week. He entered the complement and on this occasion he would appear at the beginning.
Defense: Antonio Briseñoo – El Pollo was one of those who sweated the most, as he usually does in every match. It is possible that he will be Tiba’s dumbbell for this commitment.
Left back: Jesús Chiquete – After the sad actions of Cristian Calderon In the Classic, it is possible that the youth player appears as the one in charge of the left lane, leaving the center back behind.
Right back: Alan Mozo – One of the big surprises before the National Classic was seeing the defender on the bench to leave the captain in his place Jesus Sanchez. That decision of Paunovic It was highly questioned and now the Puma youth player will have to start no matter what.
Pivot: Rubén González – Throughout the semester, El Oso has been very consistent and has earned the applause of the Chiva nation. That is why it will remain as natural containment.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – Although he did not appear much in the National Classic, El Nene also already earned his place in the starting eleven. It is hoped that leaving behind the painful defeat, he can be seen in better shape.
Midfielder: Erick Gutiérrez – Despite harsh criticism for his state of form, Paunovic He continues to defend him and in a press conference he said that he has seen improvements in him, which the fans have not seen. With this, it is a fact that El Guti is once again starting without knowing what is happening with Victor Guzman.
Far right: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo is one of the few who tried to do something, however, it was not enough. Whether on the right or left side, the attacker is one of those who must stay in the scheme.
Left winger: Yael Padilla – After seeing again Alexis Vega disappear in a National Classic, without ever being able to score in said duel, possibly it is time for him to be a substitute again. The young youth squad started the tournament well, achieving victories, so he deserves to be in the starting eleven again.
Forward: Ricardo Marín – Given the zero productivity of Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado, the netbreaker couldn’t appear at all. In any case, unless Paunovic bet on playing without a center forward, the recent signing will command the offense.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup against Pachuca would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: Erick Gutiérrez, ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Ricardo Marín, Yael Padilla
Substitutes: ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Juan Brigido, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Alexis Vega, Ronaldo Cisneros, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Alejandro Mayorga, ‘Conejito’ Brizuela, Raúl Rangel, Raúl Martínez, Pável Pérez
