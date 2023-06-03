His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a telegram of condolence to His Excellency Draupadi Mormo, President of the Republic of India, for the victims of the train collision, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolence to His Excellency Draupadi Mormo, President Republic of India.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent two cables of condolences to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.