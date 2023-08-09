His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a telegram of condolence to the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, on the death of former President Henri Konan Bede.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar cables of condolences to His Excellency President Alassane Ouattara.