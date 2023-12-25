Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly told the Defense Minister that the operation was a “success”

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said this Monday (Dec 25, 2023) that the country's armed forces took control of the city of Marinka, in the eastern region of Donetsk, in Ukraine. The information is from Reuters.

“I want to congratulate you. This is a success”, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Shoygu. According to the Russian leader, the operation gives Russian troops “the opportunity to advance into a broader operational area”.

However, the Ukrainian military denied Russia's claims about Marinka's capture, the report said. BBC News. Ukraine's military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun said that “not correct” talk about taking the city.

“Our forces are inside the city”he stated.