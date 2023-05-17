“I am concerned about this,” he added, noting the need to set rules and guidelines.

Giant and small companies have been racing for months to use artificial intelligence, allocating countless data and billions of dollars for that, while critics fear that this technology will exacerbate damage to society.

“There’s no way to bottle this genie up,” said Senator Cory Booker, one of a slew of lawmakers questioning how best to police AI. “This is a worldwide explosion.”

Senator Mazie Hirono pointed to the threat of disinformation as the 2024 election approaches, saying, “In the context of the election, for example, I saw a photo of former President Donald Trump being arrested by the NYPD, and that photo went viral.”

Hirono pressed Altman to clarify whether he considered such a fake image harmful.

Altmann replied that creators of such generative AI images should explain when they were made, not publish them as if they were real.

Speaking before Congress for the first time, Altman said the United States should generally consider licensing and testing requirements for developing AI models.

Asked what he thought about the type of artificial intelligence that should be subject to licensing, Altman said it was the model that could guide a specific conviction or manipulate the beliefs of individuals.

He added that companies should also have the right to say they do not want their data to be used for AI training, one of the ideas currently being discussed in Congress.