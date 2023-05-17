A famous seer revealed that the marriage of prince harry and Meghan Markle would be one of those who would end up failing, this in the not too distant future.

was the seer athos salomealso know as ‘Modern Nostradamus‘, who predicted that between the year 2025 and 2026, the Dukes of Sussex they would face a great crisis that would take them to divorce immediate.

The fortune teller indicated that the breakup of the romance could be due to the fact that Harry would have an approach to the British royal family that the exact American actress would disapprove.

And it is that Athos Salome predicted that the Duke of Sussex would return to take his royal duties and that everything will return to the way it was before, taking into account that in the year 2020, the couple decided to abandon their obligations to royalty to start a new life.

That is why the successes that the seer has had caused the faithful followers of the Dukes of Sussex to be much more aware of his life, despite the fact that only time will tell if he was right.

Several days after the great ceremony of Coronation of King Carlos III and his wife, Camilla Parkerthe queen consort, the youngest son of Lady Di appeared with Markle in Santa Barbara, where they had a talk about the use that adolescents give to social networks.

However, ‘Page Six’ reported that the dukes were caught enjoying a meal next to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, although it is not yet known what relationship they have with the stars.

