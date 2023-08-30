From a life of luxury to a prison with precarious conditions in Thailand, this is how the life of Daniel Sancho would change after confessing to the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

Although the death penalty continues to be a requested sentence for the Spaniard, it was learned that he will spend a few days in jail while his future in Thailand is defined.

(Also: Edwin Arrieta’s sister reveals how Daniel Sancho fell when chatting with her: “I suspected”).

The prison to which Daniel Sancho would arrive, in a preventive manner, is located in Koh Phangan. There he will have to eat “disgusting-looking rice and smelly broth with some bones,” says blogger Mia Escobud, who has already visited the prison.

And it is that the conditions are not the best, because according to a blogger: “The cells are fucking irritating, 45 people all wanting to pee early in the morning, and some insist on showering in the only toilet in the cell.”

(Also: Daniel Sancho Case: Edwin Arrieta had 2 motives, one gave clues to the time of the crime).

How does Daniel Sancho spend his days in prison?

As one more prisoner, Daniel Sancho gets up around 6:00 in the morning, his cell is located near the infirmary, and on several occasions his lawyer stated that the Spaniard suffered from anxiety attacks.

In addition to this, he is supervised by a doctor on a daily basis, since it is feared that Sancho could take his own life.

(Also: The mistake that Daniel Sancho made in a restaurant and that accused him of the crime).

Around 8:00 in the morning, Sancho lives with the prisoners in the patio and must sing the Thai anthem and around 8:30 they go to have breakfast. As mentioned before, this meal is unbalanced and far from what Sancho knew.

In this prison, people suffer from overcrowding, they do not have drinking water and there are very few showers for a large population.

(Keep reading: The unexpected video call from Edwin Arrieta’s friend with Daniel Sancho before the crime).

However, Spanish media such as ‘Así avanza la vida’, assure that this measure is temporary since Daniel Sancho would be transferred to the Nakhon Si Thammarat prison, in the south of the country, in a province near Sura Thani and two hours from where he is. at the moment.

More news:

How much money did Edwin Arrieta have? Details of his estate are revealed

They discover who would have “betrayed” Daniel Sancho on Instagram with unpublished photos

Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho, makes a strong warning about the case