‘Sound of freedom’ has become one of the most debated films of the year 2023, despite not having had an intensive marketing campaign. Mel Gibson’s mere association with the tape has been enough to pique the curiosity of thousands of people, leading to its forthcoming release in Mexico. We’ve provided more information about the release of ‘Sound of freedom’ below.

When will ‘Sonido de libertad’ be released in Mexico?

‘Sound of Freedom’ It will be released in Mexico this Thursday, August 31 in the main movie theaters. If you want to know if it will be available in your region, in the following lines we leave you the list of areas.

Where to see ‘Sound of Freedom’ in Cinépolis Mexico theaters?

Cinépolis in one of the chains that has confirmed the arrival of ‘Sonido de libertad’ in Mexico. As for the rooms, the film would be screened in the following locations.

acapulco

aguascalientes

cancun

Juarez City

Mexico City

Chihuahua

culiacan

Guadalajara

Lion

Merida

mexicali

Monterey

Morelia

Perinorte-Cuautitlán

Puebla

Queretaro

San Luis Potosi

Tijuana

Toluca

Veracruz.

Where to see ‘Sound of freedom’ in Cinemex theaters?

‘Sound of freedom’ can be seen in Cinemex theaters. Here is the list of regions where you could find the film.

Mexico City

Monterey

Jalisco

aguascalientes

lower california

campeche

Chiapas

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Colima

Durango

Mexico state

Guanajuato

Warrior

Gentleman

Michoacan

Morelos

Nayarit

oaxaca

Puebla

Queretaro

Quintana Roo

San Luis Potosi

sinaloa

sonorous

Tabasco

Tamaulipas

Tlaxcala

veracruz

Yucatan

Zacatecas.

