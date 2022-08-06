Belluno, the drug found in little Nicolò Feltrin’s house and the cup that was inside his room

The carabinieri intervened in the house where the little one Nicolò Feltrin lived, they did a thorough search. However, it was after all the checks that they found something truly chilling in the baby’s room. All the necessary analyzes are now underway.

This affair has upset thousands of people, but also the family. The father for now, appears to be the only one suspected for the crime of manslaughter and failure to supervise.

The law enforcement report revealed that there were small amounts of one throughout the house strange substance. Three pieces were in the kitchen, inside one dresser.

There were also two pieces of drugs in the parents’ bedroom. But the thing that shocked the investigators the most is there cup they found inside the baby room.

On a shelf, inside a cup was a piece of “resinous substance most likely like hashish.” This is the explanation that the agents wrote in the report and will now have to find other answers after the accurate ones analyses of doctors.

In addition, inside a closet in the house they also found a precision slingbar. All elements that are now being examined by the investigators to understand what really happened to the child, while he was in his home.

The tragedy of little Nicolò Feltrin

The facts began last Thursday 28 Julyin the area of Codissago, in Longarone, in the province of Belluno. From their father’s story that morning they had gone out to go to the park under the house.

Once they got back he put his son to sleep, but when he went to wake him he was still groggy. When the situation got worse, the two parents rushed him in hospital.

However, it is precisely in the hospital that the child has exhaled his last breath. The autopsy revealed that she lost her life for one cardiac arrest from intoxication, now, however, it will be necessary to understand which substance has experienced his discomfort. Dad said he ate dirt in the park, but the investigations did not reveal anything unusual.