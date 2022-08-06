Vercelli, shows up in hospital with abdominal pain and chills, but Tiziana Scarcella died after 6 hours of waiting

The same prosecutor in the area has decided to open an investigation into the death of a 45-year-old woman called Tiziana Scarcella. His family members wanted to file a complaint to find out if her loss could have been avoided and if the doctors did what they could.

A news that shocked thousands of people, especially since the girl was well known thanks to her work from bartender. He had worked in various businesses in the area.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy has taken place last July 29. She was a resident of the municipality of Moncrivelloin the province of Vercelli.

From the story of her family around 15 the same day she went to the hospital for abdominal pain and chills. The doctors did them the analyzes and the swabbut only at 9 pm they subjected her to a visit.

However, at that time the condition of the woman was get worse further. In fact, in the end they could not help but ascertain his death. The doctors failed to save her life.

Family members now want it done clarity given the loss they have suffered. They filed a complaint and the same prosecutor decided to start an investigation. Now he will be alone the autopsy expected in the coming days to clarify the cause behind her death and whether she could have been saved.

Death Tiziana Scarcella: the previous intervention and the post of the companion

On 2 May the young woman was subjected to a delicate one leg surgery. He had reported a broken tibia and fibula after falling from a ladder. However, since she had problems with calcification, the doctors subjected her to another operation.

In the report the hospital staff wrote that she died for one pulmonary infarction caused by a blood clot. But the family members ask for it to come out there truth. The companion in a post on social media, wrote: