This Monday, the synagogue of Lorca Castle hosted the Jewish rite of Hanukkah or the festival of lights, which was recovered 13 years ago. The municipality is the third in all of Spain to rescue the ignition, which was interrupted in 1491.

The San Clemente Federation organized the event that had as guest of honor the politician of Sephardic origin Elías Bendodo Benasayag, who holds the position of deputy secretary of Autonomous and Local Coordination and Electoral Analysis of the PP.

The event began with the Jewish groups of the Federation entering the synagogue and then Bendodo was in charge of lighting the first of the five luminaries and performing the blessing of the Shamah. The rest of the candles were lit by the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, and other invited personalities.

The event ended with a Sephardic music concert by the Hispania group and typical Jewish sweets, sufganiots, made by the Federation of Women's Organizations, were tasted, as well as mistela, hot chocolate and kosher wine.