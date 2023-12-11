The special prosecutor investigating former United States President Donald Trump's (2017-2021) attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 elections This Monday he asked the Supreme Court to decide on his presidential immunity.

Prosecutor Jack Smith presented a document today before the Supreme Court in which he asks the magistrates to intervene “as soon as possible.”” and decide whether a former president is “completely immune” from being indicted on federal charges or not.

Trump appealed a lower-level judge's decision to an appeals court who decided that he does not enjoy presidential immunity in the process he faces for interference in the 2020 elections, which gave victory to Joe Biden.

Jack Smith, United States Special Prosecutor.

Smith decided to go directly to the Supreme Court to decide this case given the “public interest” that exists in the process a few months before the start of the electoral campaign, in which Trump seeks re-election.

On December 7th, Trump's legal team filed a motion to automatically suspend all Washington court proceedings who studies your case.

For now, The trial is scheduled to begin on March 4, 2024 in the federal capital, a calendar that coincides with the Republican Party's presidential primary process, in which Trump starts as a favorite.

Former US president and presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, in charge of the process against the former president for trying to reverse the 2020 presidential elections with the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, denied his protection by presidential immunity, allowing the case to continue.

“Former presidents do not enjoy special conditions in their federal criminal responsibility,” he wrote in an order.

Trump is accused in Washington DC of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

EFE