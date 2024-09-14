It’s been four days since the Colombian National Team beat its counterpart Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and there are still after-effects of the victory that they consider controversial due to a penalty in Barranquilla.

In Argentina They have been complaining for the last few days about the penalty awarded by the Chilean referee. Piero Maza after a foul by Nicolás Otamendi on the side Daniel Munoz in the area. The play was decisive in tipping the balance in favor of the home team.

Barranquilla, Colombia, September 10, 2024. Goal that gives Colombia a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez scored a penalty. Photo by Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo.

Agüero, critical of the Colombian National Team

Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero He reacted to the match and was very upset by the attitude of the Colombians after the victory against Argentina and he played down the Colombian National Team on his Kick channel.

The former Argentine striker analysed specific episodes of the match. Regarding the goal of Yerson Mosquera It took away some of the credit from the centre-back who scored his first goal in a national team shirt.

“Don’t let the Colombians come and say it was a great play… It was a corner, a short play, two touches and a cross back. It wasn’t a play from the goal, so don’t exaggerate,” said ‘El Kun’.

…

Omen He acknowledged that the penalty play was a great achievement Daniel Munoz because he caused contact in the area. “The Colombian player did his part well. Although there was contact, in a quick play it would not be a penalty. Even so, the Colombian clearly sought to have Otamendi touch him.”

‘El Kun’, upset with Lorenzo

The ‘Kun’s’ criticism was against the Coach Nestor Lorenzowho shouted after James Rodriguez’s penalty goal. Being Argentine, he found the coach’s attitude in the way he celebrated the victory highly questionable.

“Do you think it’s okay for an Argentine coach, not Nestor Lorenzo, to shout goals like that when he’s playing against other countries? It’s a strange feeling, obviously it’s the job, but oh well, nothing,” said the former player.

Nestor Lorenzo

