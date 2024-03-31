Among the protagonists of Milan Design Week 2024 There will be also Ducati. The Borgo Panigale brand confirms its link with the international Milanese event, proving attentive to the initiative which represents one of the most awaited moments for the design industry and which over the years has seen more and more motoring brands approach with dedicated spaces .

The Ducati exhibition at Design Week

It will be like this for Ducati also on the occasion of the 2024 edition, with the Bolognese motor company participating with “Forma – Feelings designed by Ducati in Borgo Panigale”: an exhibition that illustrates in detail the process by which the design of Ducati motorcycles comes to life, through the continuous search for the union between the harmony of forms and technical functionality.

When and how to visit the exhibition

The exhibition “Forma – Feelings designed by Ducati in Borgo Panigale” will be set up at National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo da Vinci (access from Via Olona, ​​6 bis) and will be open to the public from 16 to 21 April with the following times: Tuesday 16, Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 April from 10.00 to 20.00, Friday 19, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 April from 10.00 to 21.00.