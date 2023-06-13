Hairdresser Rachel Valentine: bag straps and chains around the neck can ruin hair

Hairstylist Rachel Valentine from Australia named three subtle hair-damaging mistakes. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

Among the causes of brittleness and loss of strands are backpacks and bags that are worn on the shoulder, the specialist said. So, the belts and straps of these products, in contact with the hair, can mechanically injure them. At the same time, neck chains and necklaces can cause similar damage, the expert added.

In addition, she listed frequent sleeping on one side. “If you notice that your hair has become thinner on one side, this may be the reason,” the influencer concluded.

Previously, Rachel Valentine also named three hair-damaging mistakes while sleeping. So, the specialist urged to give up sleeping with wet strands. In addition, the hairdresser recommended putting silk caps on your head at night or changing pillowcases to silk ones.