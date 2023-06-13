HS Turku | An incredible flower paradise is revealed in the middle of suburban apartment buildings

Raisio’s alpine rose park is now at its best.

Apartment buildings In Raisio’s lap forest, there is a huge splendor of flowers. Almost 2,000 rhododendrons are now doing their best.

Domestic alpine roses glow in different shades of white, pink and purple. There is also one yellow-flowered plant on top of the hill. The range of colors is wider among foreign alpine roses. The flowers are both deep red and light peach.