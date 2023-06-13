Tuesday, June 13, 2023
HS Turku | An incredible flower paradise is revealed in the middle of suburban apartment buildings

June 13, 2023
Raisio’s alpine rose park is now at its best.

Apartment buildings In Raisio’s lap forest, there is a huge splendor of flowers. Almost 2,000 rhododendrons are now doing their best.

Domestic alpine roses glow in different shades of white, pink and purple. There is also one yellow-flowered plant on top of the hill. The range of colors is wider among foreign alpine roses. The flowers are both deep red and light peach.

