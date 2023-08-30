On September 13, at 8:30 p.m., the Guerra Theater will host a charity gala in favor of the Lorca Alzheimer’s Association. Organized by the City of Lorca and several private entities, including Gesalor -Cooperativa de Ganaderos de Gestión Ambiental de Purines-, the event’s main objective is to raise funds for the adaptation and acquisition of the materials and resources necessary to be able to carry carry out the different treatments and activities carried out by the association at its premises in the San Fernando neighborhood.

The Charity Gala in favor of the Lorca Alzheimer’s Association will bring together various performances and is aimed at all audiences. During its development, information about the disease will be provided, while the attendees will interact in a dynamic and active way to raise awareness about the consequences for the patient, their family and society in general, thanks to the presence of the president and of specialists and professionals from the association and relatives, who will be able to tell first-hand about their day-to-day life with the disease.

The event will feature the participation of the artist, composer and guitarist Jesús Guillén; the short film ‘Let me Forget’, by Mar Manzanares, starring members of the association and several children, representing the elderly in the past; and, finally, the musical ‘Night in the Neighborhood’ will be performed.

In addition, a ‘zero row’ has been made available to the public so that all those who wish can collaborate with the association and, at the end of the act, the children participating in the aforementioned short film will proceed to sell solidarity calendars, whose benefits, like the collection of the gala, will go to the adaptation of the premises.

Fulgencio Gil, mayor of Lorca, highlighted during the presentation of the gala the great work carried out by Alzheimer Lorca, both in the care and support of patients and their families and in the dissemination of information about this disease. “Their specific intervention and treatment services, as well as the work of its professionals, are fundamental in our municipality. All of this makes it possible to offer comprehensive support and adequate and effective accompaniment to those who need it most,” Gil said.

In 2019, the Plenary of the Lorca City Council approved an initiative to provide adequate premises for the Lorca Alzheimer’s Association, although it was not until April of this year that the Consistory approved the transfer of the municipal premises to the entity. Specifically, the Lorca City Council transferred, for a period of 2 years, a 600-square-meter municipal premises in the San Fernando neighborhood for the construction of the day center.

At the time, municipal architects carried out the project to condition the premises for this use, obtaining the approval of the Murcian Institute of Social Action (Imas). Sources from the association estimated that 300,000 euros would be necessary to carry out the conditioning of the premises, which would have a capacity for 42 seats, almost double that of the current one, in which the waiting list is 21 people due to the lack of space.

The then Councilor for Social Services, María Dolores Chumillas, declared that “after the elections, the City Council intended to assume almost all” of the work, but no action has been carried out at the site so far.