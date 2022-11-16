The Guasavense baseball player, Esau Beltran Valenzuela, emerged from the Ligue de Beisbol Infantil y Juvenil Linces, after its outstanding participation in different tournaments, was summoned to join the selective warriors mexico, category 2007-2008, which will participate in the First International Baseball Classic.

Said competition will be held from next Friday until November 25 at the Pimentel Children’s Baseball Academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

In said fair, the delegations of Venezuela, Colombia, the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Puerto Rico and the hosts will see action, and it was announced that in said meeting there will be scouts from all 30 Major League Baseball organizations.

Notably Beltran Valenzuela a few months ago it was signed by the Sultans of Monterrey in the Mexican Baseball League.