The missile that fell on the territory of Poland, on the border with Ukraine, “in all likelihood” is Russian-made but Warsaw does not have “conclusive evidence” as yet to establish who launched. Polish President Andrzej Duda called the episode “isolated” and stressed that “there are no indications” that a similar situation could happen again. “At the moment we don’t have any conclusive evidence that indicates who fired the missile… It is most likely Russian-made, but everything is still under investigation,” Duda told the press. Previously, the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw referred to a Russian-made missile without apparent doubts.

Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki has announced a raising of the alert in the skies of the country and of some departments of the armed forces. “We have decided to increase the alert of selected units of the Polish armed forces, with particular attention to airspace control”, said the prime minister, asking the population to “remain calm in relation to this tragedy. We remain cautious, not let us be manipulated: we must be ready to face fake news and propaganda operations”.

At the same time, Russia’s Defense Ministry branded the reconstructions that implicate Moscow as “deliberate provocation”. “Statements by Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of ‘Russian’ missiles in the Przewodów area are a deliberate provocation to aggravate the situation. No attacks on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were carried out with Russian rockets” , reads a note.