Engineer Anis Al-Sahbani, a doctor of highly advanced robotic systems since 2003, was able to break into the French market and market the “guardian robot”, which is used by security agencies, airports, ports and factories to carry out the task of monitoring and guarding various components of major buildings.

In 2020, the “guardian robot” became the talk of everyone in Tunisia. During that period when the country knew the peak of the outbreak of the Corona virus, the Ministry of Interior used the robot to monitor the application of quarantine in the capital, Tunis, and to invite citizens at that time to stay in their homes and adhere to measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

sentinel robot

In 2015, the company “Enova Robotics” was able to develop the first robot in the world that can walk in the streets and assume the task of monitoring, thanks to the artificial intelligence software on which it relies, and called it the “guardian robot” or the robot policeman, and the first device was sold in France.

Anis Al-Sahbani told Sky News Arabia:

InnovaRobotics was able in 2015 to design the first artificial intelligence device.

The “guardian robot” is an artificial intelligence device in the form of a smart electric car whose mission is to monitor and guard major facilities and factories, airports, borders and ports. The robot moves intelligently so that it avoids collisions with cars, trucks and all vehicles that come in its way.

The robot can sense and identify between 1,000 and 1,500 objects or objects that stand in its way, and thanks to the artificial intelligence technology programmed into it, it can distinguish whether people near it can stand, for example, in that place, or should they leave.

The guard robot, or the robot car, includes several components, including a thermal camera device, an infrared camera device, and a microphone. It also has a sense of smell, as it is dedicated to monitoring and sensing danger inside major factories that may emit dangerous gases from them or their devices.

The current version of the “guardian robot” is characterized by self-charging of the battery, as it charges its battery individually to complete the tasks of a full working day after it was working for eight hours before its battery runs out, which requires recharging.

Al-Sahbani talks about the basic mission of the robot, saying:

After collecting information and monitoring the various components near it or that come on its way, and thanks to the artificial intelligence software that it has, the robot sends signals to the monitoring center inside factories and major facilities and at airports, ports, etc. Roaming thanks to the cameras installed inside.

The task of the robot is mainly summarized in how to facilitate the process of guarding and monitoring major factories, sensing emergencies, and sending signals alerting the control center in order to prevent or treat them. It also senses fires and identifies perpetrators of thefts in ports, airports, and others.

Engineer Dr. Anis Al-Sahbani is one of the most famous innovators specialized in the field of artificial intelligence. He has been a professor at the Sorbonne University in Paris since 2004, and in 2014 he succeeded in establishing the first company for robotics and artificial intelligence in Tunisia and called it “Innova Robotics” before establishing a branch of the same company in Paris. And that in the year 2018.

Invading the French market and looking forward to international markets

And after using it in Tunisia to limit the spread of the Corona virus and to call on citizens to adhere to quarantine procedures and stay in their homes, engineer Anis Al-Sahbani succeeded in developing the guard robot and heading towards marketing it in France, as he indicated the increasing demand for it by major companies, factories, airports and ports in Paris.

Al-Sahbani said: Since the first version of the “guardian robot”, our company has sought for 8 years to develop this device and adopt as many artificial intelligence technologies as possible. We have introduced many additions to reach the current version 2023, in order to enhance its capabilities in guarding, sensing, signaling and communication. In a way that made many companies in France accept its acquisition.

Innova Robotics has succeeded in manufacturing and developing about 20 robots, which are mainly intended for export, at an amount of 150,000 euros per robot. The company is working on developing a new version of the robot in terms of shape, functions, and tasks. The new robots are expected to be ready in 2024.

Al-Sahbani is looking forward to breaking into other markets in the world, as well as competing with major companies in the world, particularly in China and Pakistan, and opening up to them.

He added, “The next stage is to develop the field of robotics before opening up to the American market, which is a difficult task, but it will be a target for InnovaRobotics.”