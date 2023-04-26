KymiRing bankrupt

A few years ago the Finland had supported the ambitious project of bringing motor racing to his country, with the construction of theKymi Ring racetrack. The track had obtained the Federation’s first degree license and had hosted a test in August 2019 MotoGP which was attended by test riders Stefan Bradl (Honda), Jonas Folger (Yamaha), Sylvain Guintoli (Suzuki), Mika Kallio (KTM), Michele Pirro (Ducati) and Bradley Smith (Aprilia). The World Championship thus decided to include the new circuit for a race scheduled for 12 July 2020. But the race never saw the light of day, with several consecutive postponements, first due to the pandemic and subsequently due to the failure to complete the required works.

Last summer the reason for the failure of the project clearly emerged: the bankruptcy of the racetrack. There was initially talk of unpaid invoices amounting to 370,000 and 264,000 euros, but the truth that emerged from the debate in court was quite different, given that the debt of Kymi Ring GmbH amounted to 24.7 million of Euro. Presented the books in court, the goal was to restructure the debt and find new lenders.

There is Bottas

As told by the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, in recent months several potential buyers have been interested in the KymiRing, including several foreign companies with experience in managing automotive events, but also – surprisingly – Valtteri Bottas, who would have requested information together with a group of investors.

It was the Alfa Romeo driver himself who confirmed the news, joined by his fellow countrymen: “Am I interested? Yes and no. I have discussed with potential buyers about a possible investment in the KymiRing and it is possible that I will join them. But I need more clarification to better understand the situation. I think the KymiRing idea could work“, explained Bottas, who concluded: “We hope that a solution can be found. It would be a shame not to race at this track.” According to information from the Finnish newspaper, the price of the racetrack has decreased from the initial request of 7.7 million euros to the current 4-5.