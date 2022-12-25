Directed and produced by Ron Howard, “The Grinch” hit theaters in 2000, the year in which the public had the opportunity to see the iconic Jim Carrey giving life to the character created by Dr. Seuss. While fans love the film, and watch it every Christmas, upon its release it received mixed reviews, mostly for the script. On the other hand, the music, the costumes and the performance of the protagonist were highlighted.

With 6.3/10 on IMDb, “The Grinch” divided critics, but not to people in general, who, 22 years after its premiere, enjoy it and watch it again and again. However, although for the fans it is her favorite tape, the same is not true for Carrey. Why was it difficult to film it?

How difficult it was to bring the Grinch to life

In a conversation Jim Carrey had with Graham Norton, the actor revealed that he endured hours of makeup, costumes and prosthetics to play the role of the Grinch. “I was buried alive every day in green makeup. The first day he went back to my trailer and I told Ron Howard that I couldn’t do the movie. Brian Grazer (producer) came in and he had the idea to hire a man who worked with the CIA,” he shared.

As the interpreter narrates, the specialist explained techniques used by the US agency to teach its members to endure torture. “I remember him telling me that if I got desperate or felt that I couldn’t handle the situation anymore, the best thing to do was to hit myself on the head or leg, turn on the television, change my routine, etc. Smoking was also an option. From the beginning to the end of the film, I repeated to myself 1,000 times that this was all for the children,” she commented.

“The Grinch” is one of Jim Carrey’s most famous movies. Photo: Universal Pictures

In 2015, Brian Grazer gave more details of this fact to the Daily Beast portal. “We had an actor imprisoned in his costume, so I thought it was a good idea to call the CIA specialist. He and Jim spent an entire weekend together, sharing distraction techniques and getting over the awkwardness of long hours of makeup,” he stated.