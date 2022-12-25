Moved Christmas day in the winter transfer market, with more than one renewal and the odd disagreement between players and their teams or potential destinations. Here is the last hour of part of 90min:
The arrival of Julen Lopetegui to the wolves seems to be the key to a more than possible renewal of the Spanish striker of Malian descent. We will see if the attacker is important in order to resolve the current situation of the club, bottom of the Premier League.
the one of Barbatecurrent player of the tottenham hotspurbegins to ring for the Sevilla F.C. directed by Sampaoliwho looks for him like water in May to carry out the work he Isco Alarcon could not.
After the renovation of kylian mbappe with the psg six months ago, after a long period of rumors that seemed to point to the white club as a potential destination, the merengue entity is not considering, at least currently, the signing of the 10th of Les Bleus.
Despite the rumors that seemed to indicate a future far from Milan for the Portuguese after his good performance in the World Cup, it seems that the Rossoneri they will reach a quite beneficial agreement for the player.
Mykhailo Mudryk, the young sensation of Shakhtar Donetskrecently became the target of the Arsenal F.C.. However, the historic Croatian player Darijo Srnacurrent football director of the Ukrainian team, considers him the top 3 in Europe in his position and the entity does not move from 100 million euros.
The Senegalese goalkeeper has rejected an offer to renew for another six years with the Blues when considering it disrespectful for having been formulated by the club downward. In case of not proposing a better offer from the entity, this could mean the departure of the goalkeeper from the club.
The great performances in recent months with Barça, added to his good performance in the World Cup and a more than possible departure from Sergio Busquetsthey have made Frenkie de Jongwhose departure seemed a fact this past summer, has become a key piece for Xavi Hernandez.
The Spanish defender has just renewed his contract with the leeds united of the Premier until the 2026 course. Together they will seek to climb the qualifying table in the second half of the championship.
The Blues want to get the services of the young French international, current defense of the AS Monaco of the league 1. The reports affirm that the transfer would be around 35 million euros.
The first player withdraws from the France world champion in Russia 2018. The French midfielder says goodbye to football, ending his career at the Inter Miami CF of the MLS.
