Málaga changed its trend in the premiere of Pablo Guede on the bench. He had Valladolid on the ropes (they won 2-0 in minute 58) and showed some details of what the Argentine wants the blue and white team to be under his command. Intensity, aggressiveness, long deep sides and tons of attitude.

Under these premises, Málaga stood up against one of the great candidates for promotion and a team with talent well above the average in the Second Division. He suffered during many phases of the match and ended up adding a valuable point thanks in large part to Dani Martín’s saveswhich were decisive, especially in the first half.

Even so, Guede’s first match left some green shoots with respect to what Málaga had been lately. The Blue and Whites scored two goals and had several quite clear chances at the hands of Jozabed and Adrián López to unbalance the match in the final stretch. Dani Martín, another of the great news of the meeting, cleared up many of the doubts that still existed around the goal.

The stands have also changed the chip with the second relief on the bench. Guede earned idol status after that historic hat-trick against Terrassa that led to promotion to Second Division and as such he has been welcomed by La Rosaleda. The fans gave themselves up from minute one and the team appreciated it.

Weissman’s double prevented the party from being complete in Martiricos. But the truth is that Valladolid had chances to enjoy more loot and the point was considered good by the team and also by the new coach. “From here up. I put a line on the players. We can’t lower what we did today, “said the Argentine after the match.

Defensive errors continue to be on the Malaguista mustwhich cost a few chances and two goals for the blanquivioleta striker. Málaga also made several concessions from set pieces. That’s how he conceded the first goal and could have received some more if it weren’t for his goalkeeper. “There we do have to improve, we have to work on it yes or yes”. The team combined zone defense with several man markings in strategic actions and some mismatches were seen. Despite the improvement and the step forward in certain aspects, Guede still has a lot of work ahead of him to redirect the situation.