Boca Juniors drew 0-0 against Vélez Sarsfield for the ninth round of the Professional League Cup and ended up with the same number of units (16) as Tigre, leader of Zone B. The problem? The priority is the Libertadores and there is no such confidence to raise the Seventh.
In tonight’s presentation, Sebastián Battaglia lined up soccer players who are highly requested by fans and the party press. The most emblematic case is that of Luis Vazquezwhich was a trend in the defeat against Cali in the debut of the Libertadores for not having entered at any time.
But far from agreeing with the crowd, the youth failed to convert and did not have an outstanding performance to relegate to Darius Benedetto for the clash against Always Ready in the mythical Bombonera.
This being the case, if we have to comment on who won a shirt for the next international duel, we must go to the obvious: Cristian Medina showed that he cannot leave the eleven and Guillermo pole Fernández who can’t even catch a cold. “And the rest?”, they will say. No one earned a place. Aaron Molinas was inconsequential and does not even come close to the level of Óscar Romero.
Meanwhile, Battaglia does not have a clear idea but neither do interpreters who give him alternatives. This is -really- Boca.
For the 2nd date of Group E of the Liberators 2022, Boca will face Always Ready on Tuesday the 12th starting at 7:15 p.m. at La Bombonera. The eleven that Battaglia would have in mind would be: Rossy; Advíncula, Figal, Ávila, Fabra; Medina, Pol Fernandez, Romero; Salvio, Benedetto and Zeballos. Yes, the coach’s idea is to try three starting attackers.
