Members of the Greek Communist Party wrote the word “killers” on US armored vehicles

Members of the Communist Party of Greece, as well as its youth organization KNE, blocked a train with US armored vehicles and wrote on them the words killers go home (“killers, go home”). About it reported Pentapostagma portal.

It is clarified that the cargo train was transporting American armored vehicles from the port of Alexandroupolis to Bulgaria. Demonstrators stood on the tracks with flags and unfurled panels and forced the train to stop. They also chanted the slogan “Alexandroupolis is a port of nations, not a base of imperialists” and demanded that NATO troops leave the region. As can be seen in the published photos and videos, the words on the equipment are written in red paint.

As the publication notes, members of the Communist Party and the KNU are fighting to end Greece’s participation in military operations of the United States, NATO and the European Union. Member of the regional committee of the KKE in the Greek region of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Stavros Bazas, condemned the transformation of Alexandroupolis into a huge NATO base. He also criticized the country’s authorities for transferring “to the reactionary Zelensky government a weapons system useful for the defense of its own country.”

Earlier, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke out against financial assistance to Ukraine to the detriment of the Europeans.