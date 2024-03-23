Dallas, Texas.- The Mexican Soccer Team will play the Grand finale of the Concacaf Nations League before his similar USA–two-time champion of the Confederation tournamentn-.

Jaime Lozano–Mexico coachyou have the possibility to string together titles in your project with the Tricolorsomething that he did not achieve Gerardo Martino neither Diego Cocca leading the Mexican team.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will be the day that National selection will have to show gallantry and identity against the 'Team USA', whom he has not defeated since September 6, 2019.

Mexico adjusts details to face the USA

Twitter National Team

'Jimmy' Lozano assured that “the third time will be the charm”, so in the AT&T Stadium Mexico will enter the field with an eleven that is superior to that of the Stars and Stripes.

Mexico ready to go for the title vs USA

Twitter National Team

However, in this match, we will not see the same alignment confirmed before Panama Thursday. He tri will suffer the loss of Julian Araujo due to injury. Even, Johan Vazquez and Julian Quiñones are in doubt for the Grand finale.

The three football players They played initially against those of Channel, but in the decisive duel his place would be covered by another coach. While waiting for the medical report in this way he would play the Mexican team against USA in Arlington, Texas.

Guillermo Ochoa

Jorge Sanchez

Cesar Montes

Johan Vázquez / Jesús Orozco Chiquete

Jesus Gallardo

Erick Sanchez

Edson Alvarez

Luis Chavez

Uriel Antuna

Julián Quiñones / Hirving Lozano

Henry Martin

