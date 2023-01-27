The conservative Mitsotakis had been accused by the opposition of ordering the secret services to spy on politicians, the military and journalists
The Greek conservative Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, surpassed this Friday in the Hellenic Parliament the motion of no confidence raised by the opposition leader, the leftist Alexis Tsipras, who accused him of ordering the secret services to carry out wiretapping of around thirty politicians, military and journalists. The pr
#Greek #government #passes #motion #confidence #wiretapping #scandal
Leave a Reply